Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,986.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2%

T stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

