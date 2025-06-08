Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

