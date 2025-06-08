Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $5.71. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 135,747 shares.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
