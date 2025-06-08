Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $5.71. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 135,747 shares.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 69.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.