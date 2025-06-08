Dentgroup LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $561.94 and its 200 day moving average is $582.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

