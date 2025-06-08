Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

