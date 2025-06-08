Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 562 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

