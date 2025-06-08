Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.8% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3%

SYK stock opened at $384.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

