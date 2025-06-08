UMB Bank n.a. Has $82.64 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $82,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $71,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $246.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.