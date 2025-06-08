The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Cut by Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,438,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $288,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,022.72. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.