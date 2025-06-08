Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 1,954 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $301.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.25, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $50,497.60. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

