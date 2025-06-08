Hickory Point Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.35.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $361.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

