IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and traded as high as $32.29. IGM Financial shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 3,117 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.2%
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
