Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.70. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 28,494 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Natural Health Trends in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $54.34 million, a PE ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.95%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

