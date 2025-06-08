ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

