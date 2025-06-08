Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 77,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 942,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ensysce Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 292.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -8.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 3.82% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

