Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,683,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 812,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 655,418 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 320,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,559 shares during the period. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,421,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

