Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2025

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTFree Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,683,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 812,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 655,418 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 320,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,559 shares during the period. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,421,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October (BATS:POCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.