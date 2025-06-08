Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Time to Buy?

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $90.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Formula One Group Stock Up 12.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.99%.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

