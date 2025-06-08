Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 18,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 58,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

