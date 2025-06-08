Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 46 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $614.49 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

