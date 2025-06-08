freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €28.64 ($32.55) and last traded at €28.70 ($32.61). Approximately 326,759 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.78 ($32.70).
freenet Trading Down 0.8%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.74 and a 200-day moving average of €31.46.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
