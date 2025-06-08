Best Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – June 7th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Affirm, Kroger, Deckers Outdoor, Pool, and Best Buy are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell gear, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—everything from camping and hiking equipment to fishing tackle and adventure tourism. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the outdoor leisure market, whose performance often tracks seasonal trends, consumer spending on travel and recreation, and broader lifestyle and fitness movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,583,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,900,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84. The company has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,330. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.72. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,222,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 3.58.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $11.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Pool has a one year low of $284.28 and a one year high of $395.60.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71.

