Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,211,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

