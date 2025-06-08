iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,189,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 348,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

