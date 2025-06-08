ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,262.81. The firm has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,087.80 and its 200-day moving average is $988.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

