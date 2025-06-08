Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $209,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

