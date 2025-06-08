AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,729.05 ($23.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,770 ($23.94). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,765 ($23.88), with a volume of 152,133 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($35.85) price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £406.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,729.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,825.05.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 37.50 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Dynamics plc will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.