Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.64 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

