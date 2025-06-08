Promising Real Estate Stocks To Research – June 7th

MercadoLibre, DocuSign, and Bank of America are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves property ownership, development, management or financing. By investing in these stocks—often including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)—investors gain exposure to residential, commercial or industrial property markets without directly buying physical real estate. These stocks typically generate returns through rental income distributions and potential share price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $99.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,482.39. 713,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,299. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,061.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $17.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,572,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,394. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,995,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,747,065. The company has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

