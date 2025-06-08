Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,377.33.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,614.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,990.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4,932.90. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

