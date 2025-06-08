DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and traded as high as $15.70. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 23,867 shares trading hands.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
