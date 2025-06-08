Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.01 and traded as high as C$53.07. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$53.07, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of C$404.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.69.

About Teck Resources

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

