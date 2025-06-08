RDA Financial Network Acquires 2,091 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,443 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,195 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $557.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.99 and a 200-day moving average of $539.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.52 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

