Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $5.95. Xunlei shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 247,736 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Xunlei Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.45 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Xunlei by 9,106.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 21.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Xunlei in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xunlei in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

