Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $173.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average is $171.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

