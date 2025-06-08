United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

