Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,852,000 after acquiring an additional 183,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after buying an additional 314,358 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $131.65 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average is $132.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.