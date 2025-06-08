Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 69 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,614.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,990.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4,932.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark raised their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,377.33.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

