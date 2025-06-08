Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

