Hickory Point Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.6% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,751,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,981 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 331,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

