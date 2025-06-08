TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$4.22. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.

TDb Split Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.43.

TDb Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.