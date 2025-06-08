TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$4.22. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.
TDb Split Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.43.
TDb Split Company Profile
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TDb Split
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.