Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $8.37. Cineplex shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 20,414 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cineplex

Cineplex Price Performance

Cineplex Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.