Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $8.37. Cineplex shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 20,414 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
Cineplex Price Performance
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
