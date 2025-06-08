BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.83 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 143.60 ($1.94). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.93), with a volume of 248,709 shares.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.23.

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 3.67 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBGI Global Infrastructure had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BBGI Global Infrastructure will post 11.3500002 EPS for the current year.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.

BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.

