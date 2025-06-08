BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.86. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 286,566 shares changing hands.

BIO-key International Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 3,124.77% and a negative net margin of 72.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.