Waste Management Stocks To Consider – June 4th

Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, Fluor, CEMEX, Tetra Tech, and NOV are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares in companies that provide waste collection, disposal, recycling and related environmental services to municipalities, businesses and industrial clients. They generate revenue by hauling, processing and treating refuse under long‐term contracts or fee‐based arrangements. Investors often view them as defensive holdings, since demand for waste services remains relatively stable regardless of economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. 9,284,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,916,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.59. The company had a trading volume of 489,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,331. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,187. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. Fluor has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

CX stock remained flat at $6.82 during trading on Wednesday. 6,594,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,669,584. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. 687,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

NOV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 1,470,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,114. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. NOV has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

