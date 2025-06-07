Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

