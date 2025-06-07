Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE TMO opened at $401.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

