Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $76.12 Million Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,765 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions makes up 2.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 4.39% of Hillman Solutions worth $76,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,876,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 140,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 632,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,211.68. This trade represents a 28.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $359.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.