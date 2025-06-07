Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.94.

TECK.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Teck Resources Company Profile

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.23 and a 1-year high of C$72.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.