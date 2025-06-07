Curat Global LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.
Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1%
TSN opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
