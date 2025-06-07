iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $163.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $153.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

